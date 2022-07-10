Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

