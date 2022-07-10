Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of CMC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

