Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

