Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

