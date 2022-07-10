Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,614,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

LULU opened at $293.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.46 and its 200-day moving average is $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

