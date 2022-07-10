Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,296.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,175.35 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.54.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

