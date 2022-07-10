Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,116.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.