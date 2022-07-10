Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,409,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,543.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

