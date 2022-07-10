Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 5,070 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 363,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

CVX stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

