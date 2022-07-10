Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s Largest Position

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 10.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

