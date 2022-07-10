Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,255 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 56,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

