Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

