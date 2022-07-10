MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.12 and its 200 day moving average is $288.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

