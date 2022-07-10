Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.46.

MHK opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

