MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.86.

Shares of MSCI opened at $433.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

