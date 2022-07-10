MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of MYR Group worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in MYR Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.12. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.