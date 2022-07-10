National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,608 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of National Instruments worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

