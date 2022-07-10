New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.