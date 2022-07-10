nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NVT opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

