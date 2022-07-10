NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $220.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.