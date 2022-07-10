NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,157.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

