Oak Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,543.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.