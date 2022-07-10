Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $71.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

