Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE KRG opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -123.53%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

