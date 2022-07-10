Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

