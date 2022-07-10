Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

