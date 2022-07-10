Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,519 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

