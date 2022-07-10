Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,737 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

