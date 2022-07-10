Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

