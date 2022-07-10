Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 505 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.44. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.