Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LHC Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 547,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,101,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

LHCG stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $216.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.