Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

