PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,256.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,543.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

