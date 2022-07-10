PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.67% of PDF Solutions worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $83,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,889.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

