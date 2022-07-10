Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 70 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

