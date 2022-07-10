Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

