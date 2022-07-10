Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $21,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 534,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,228,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.81 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

