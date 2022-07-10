Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

GD opened at $221.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.