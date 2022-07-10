Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.07 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

