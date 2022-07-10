Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wendy’s by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wendy’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

WEN opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

