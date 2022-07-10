Pendal Group Ltd Has $247,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

INCY stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

