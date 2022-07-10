Pendal Group Ltd Has $253,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

