Pendal Group Ltd Has $309,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

