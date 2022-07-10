Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 156.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $77.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

