Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 33,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

