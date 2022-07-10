Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

