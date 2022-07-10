Pendal Group Ltd Invests $252,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

