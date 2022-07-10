Pendal Group Ltd Invests $263,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 135,092 shares of company stock worth $602,497. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

NYSE BEN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

