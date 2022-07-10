Pendal Group Ltd Invests $325,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

SEIC stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.