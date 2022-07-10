Pendal Group Ltd Invests $362,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

